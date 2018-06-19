Check Out Some Facts On Super Eagle’s 19-year-old Goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho (Photos)

Trending

Check out some facts on 19 years old Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho as the debate about his age rages on on social media

1. He won medals at handball tournaments while at Boys Model Secondary School in Owerri.

2. As at 2011, he was still in secondary school.

3. He was discovered by Aspire while still in Secondary school after shining in a tournament sponsored by Coca cola.

4. Two-time winner of the 2012 and 2013 editions of the Mediterranean International Cup in Spain with Aspire’s Team 1998 and 1997 respectively.

5. He only made the 2013 under 17 team at such a young age because three other goalkeepers failed the mandatory MRI scan used to ascertain players’ ages.

6. Uzoho passed the MRI test which has 99% accuracy rate. With the MRI test, Uzoho’s age can NOT be more than 22 MAXIMUM.

Uzoho in 2013:

Uzoho in 2014:

 

-Gistreel


