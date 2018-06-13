Local News

Check Out The Super Eagles’ Customized Locker Room At The Russia 2018 World Cup (Photos)

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles squad are already in Russia for the 2018 World Cup tournament which kicks off tomorrow, and that they are staying at the Sanatorium Istochnik Hotel. 

However, new photos showing their locker room, has impressed Nigerians.

In these news photos making the rounds around social media, the Super Eagles are seen in their locker room which is customized to suit the Nigerian national colors. In fact, a Pidgin-English slogan, “Eagles don land! is seen boldly printed on the wallAnother cation reads: “Welcome Nigeria”

Nigerians on social media have found the designs in room as the living of the players quite impressionable.

See more photos below:

