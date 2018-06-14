Trending

Check out what a tailor made for a lady when she asked for this lovely pink dress

A lady took a photo of the dress above to show her Nigerian tailor, asking for a replica of the dress, but what she got will leave you in stitches.

She stated that she doesn’t understand why Nigerian tailors refuse to say no when a client asks if they can perfectly make a design.

See the tailor’s handiwork below.

In regards to her question, many Nigerian tailors who confirm that they can make a particular design might do so because they actually believe they can and want to give it a try.

Others, however, just say yes because they want to make money from delivering the service. These tailors are in the majority category and they have given really bad names to good fashion designers.


