Check Out What Nigerian Soldiers Recovered After Neutralizing 23 Boko Haram Terrorists (Photos)

Troops of 153 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Cameroonian Defence Forces while on clearance operation on Monday, 11 June, 2018, encountered Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement on Tuesday, from Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations said, at least 23 of the terrorists were neutralized and several others were wounded during the encounter.

”Items recovered include: Six AK 47 rifles, Two FN rifles, Eight AK 47 rifle magazines, 33 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, One link of 7.62mm NATO, and Two motorcycles.

“Also, troops had earlier cleared numerous villages in the Lake region including Bulakeisa, Tumbuma Babba, Abbaganaram and Dan Baure, among others.

“The public is advised to report any suspicious activities or movements to the law enforcement agents at all times.” The statement said.

