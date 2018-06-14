Local News

Check Out What Nigerian Soldiers Recovered After Neutralizing 23 Boko Haram Terrorists (Photos)

Troops of 153 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Cameroonian Defence Forces while on clearance operation on Monday, 11 June, 2018, encountered Boko Haram terrorists.

A statement on Tuesday, from Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations said, at least 23 of the terrorists were neutralized and several others were wounded during the encounter.

”Items recovered include: Six AK 47 rifles, Two FN rifles, Eight AK 47 rifle magazines, 33 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, One link of 7.62mm NATO, and Two motorcycles.

“Also, troops had earlier cleared numerous villages in the Lake region including Bulakeisa, Tumbuma Babba, Abbaganaram and Dan Baure, among others.

“The public is advised to report any suspicious activities or movements to the law enforcement agents at all times.” The statement said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Revealed: Check Out The Things You Didn’t Realize Facebook Knows About You

I Don’t Regret Pouring Hot Water On My Mom – Drunk ‘Evil’ Son Confesses

Denrele Edun Poses In Eccentric Pictures To Mark 37th Birthday

Innoson Deletes Fake News On Supreme Court, GTBank

Why We Resorted To Robbery – Confessions Of Imo State Students

Choir Master Seen In Compromising Position With Cleavage-baring Lady (Photos)

Super Eagles Begin Their First Training In Russia Ahead Of The World Cup (Photos)

Photos: How Enugu Traditional Ruler Was Beaten To Death By His Subjects

2018 World Cup: Jose Mourinho Predicts Four Teams To Qualify For Semi-Final

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *