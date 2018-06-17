Trending

Checkout Adorable Photos Of Nadia Buari With Her Husband; They Now Have 4 Kids

Actor John Dumelo’s wife, Mawunya has shared an adorable photo of her bestie, Nadia Buari with her husband and their 4 kids.

This is coming after Nadia revealed few minutes ago that she now has 4 kids with her husband.

Mawunya also revealed that Nadia carried all 4 kids herself She wrote;

“Congratulations bestie on ur 4 beautiful girls….u make being a mommy sooo beautiful and soo private. I totally admire how u rock every pregnancy in style ,keep it all to urself and then pop them out like no one’s bussiness …. girl u the bomb. U such a cute mummy @iamnadiabuari and I totally love u and all my girls too”

John Dumelo also shared another family photo of them in the snow writing;

“So you were pregnant here with your 4th baby eh? You deserve some accolades! Well done @iamnadiabuari”

-36NG


You may also like

Politicians using thugs disguised as herdsmen to stage attacks – Defence spokesman

How My Boyfriend Chose Football Over Me – Nigerian Lady Narrates

Angry ‘side chick’ dressed in bridal gown disrupts wedding ceremony of her lover (Video)

Nigeria Plunges into Darkness as Power Grid Collapses

Russia 2018: The Moment President Buhari Called Super Eagles On Phone Before Croatia Loss

World Cup 2018: Nigerian Man Kisses His Croatian Babe On The Streets Of Russia

Ruth Kadiri begs Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to meet her for the 1st time, she responds!

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th June

Air force fighter jets bombs 3 Benue Villages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *