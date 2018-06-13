Entertainment, Viral

Checkout these lovely photos from the birthday party of Runtown’s son with US video vixen, Selena Leath

Today is the first birthday party of Zamir, son to Nigerian singer Runtown and US video vixen, Selena Leath. The both of them welcomed their son on June 13, 2017.

The singer took to his Instgram page to celebrate his son, Zamar as he turned 1 today. He shared the photo below with his son and another of his son and baby mama and captioned it;

“THE BIG 1 � � #ZamarsDay”

See photos below;

Douglas Jack Agu born 19 August 1989, better known by his stage name Runtown, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer

In 2008, he partnered with Phyno to form a record label called Penthauz during which he released his first two singles: “Party Like It’s 1980” and “Activity Pikin”.

He collaborated with Davido on the song “Gallardo” which brought him more attention.

Few months later, he signed a multi-million Naira contract with Eric-Manny Entertainment owned by Prince Okwudili Umenyiora, the C.E.O of Dilly Motors. He is currently in a legal battle with the label.

