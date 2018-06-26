Entertainment

Chioma Reacts To Her Boo, Davido On BET Award.

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma has celebrated him on his win at the BET Awards. She took to Instagram to celebrate her man’s victory and also prayed for higher heights.

She wrote:

“You’re a born winner! God hasn’t even started with you. Cheers to unending victory baby! I love you ❤”

Nigerian pop star Davido won Best International Act on Sunday at the BET Awards and urged greater collaborations between US and African musicians.

The BET Awards, established by Black Entertainment Television to recognize the best in African American culture, maintains an international category for black music from outside the United States.

See photos below;


Tags

You may also like

Kanayo O. Kanayo Condoles With D’banj On Son’s Death; Implores Fans To Choose Their Words Carefully

Femi Otedola and daughters dancing to Wande Coal’s ‘Iskaba’

How ‘angels’ on social media raised alarm about DBanj’s swimming pool, 3 weeks before son’s death.

Ahmed Musa’s expensive car collection. (Photos)

Kanayo O. Kanayo sends condolences to D’banj over son’s death; implores fans to choose their words carefully

“For integrity and honesty, I won’t go to jail ” – Buhari

Beautiful pre-wedding photos of a white man and his Igbo bride in traditional attires

Nigerians warn Timaya concerning his own swimming pool

While governors danced at Eagle Square, lives were being wasted – Shehu Sani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *