Chioma Reacts To Her Boo, Davido On BET Award.

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma has celebrated him on his win at the BET Awards. She took to Instagram to celebrate her man’s victory and also prayed for higher heights.

She wrote:

“You’re a born winner! God hasn’t even started with you. Cheers to unending victory baby! I love you ❤”

Nigerian pop star Davido won Best International Act on Sunday at the BET Awards and urged greater collaborations between US and African musicians.

The BET Awards, established by Black Entertainment Television to recognize the best in African American culture, maintains an international category for black music from outside the United States.

