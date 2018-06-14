Local News

Choir Master Seen In Compromising Position With Cleavage-baring Lady (Photos)

 

Kingsley and his sultry friend

A church choir master has got himself trending online after posting pictures of himself relaxing on the beach with a scantily-clad lady.

The young man identified as Kingsley who is also the son of a clergyman in Akwa Ibom decided to cool off with the unnamed lady whom he referred to as a friend-turned-sister as she marked her birthday with friends.

The choir master decided to post fun pictures with the busty lady online not minding his status as a church leader thereby attracting criticisms online.

The pictures have gone viral online with many Facebook users reacting to them. While some have heavily criticized him for posting the “unholy” pictures online, others have argued that there is nothing bad in catching some fun on the beach.

See more photos:

Kingsley leading the choristers during a church service

