Churchill responds to Tonto Dikeh’s father’s day message – “I’m a proud Father”

Olakunle Churchill has also shared some lovely photos of their son King Andre, just like his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh did a while ago.

He also penned some lovely words to celebrate Father’s day.

Recall in her Father’s day post, Tonto Dikeh had explained how to be a good father.

Now it seems Churchill may just be responding to that post because he declared he is a proud Father.

According to him, he is one of God’s greatest gifts to him. 4

Read his post below:

“Dear Lord, your gifts are many. Am thankful for everyone.one of the greatest gift you have given is the gift of my dear son.Thank you for his life,dear Lord ,watch over him everyday,may he be safe and free from harm,as he goes about each day.Bless him through life’s trial.help him choose right from wrong.An example be,for all to see,standing tall and proud and strong. AM A PROUD FATHER LOVE YOU SON. KING ANDRE OMODAYO CHURCHILL.”

The last time Churchill saw his son was on his 2nd birthday school celebration in February, where this photo was taken.

Churchill says

