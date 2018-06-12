Entertainment, Gossip

Churchill squatted in my house after our wedding – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has made a damning revelation and it is shaking a table that is likely to break anytime soon.

According to Tonto, her ex-husband Oladunni Olakunle Churchill, who only weeks ago gave out millions of Naira to some selected members of the Nigerian National female football team among several A list celebrities who are ambassadors of his Foundation), squatted with her after their marriage.

Tonto said in an episode of her reality show on LIB;

“When i got married, we couldn’t afford a house. We stayed in my house in Lagos. Even when i traveled to America, he remained in my house.”

Tonto, who recently turned 33, got married to Oladunni Churchull in 2015 but sadly their union crashed two years later.

