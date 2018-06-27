Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Comedian AY blasts Super Eagles’ Coach Gernot Rohr, calls him “mumu”

Ace Nigerian Comedian,  AY Makun like most Nigerians is pissed with the outcome of the Nigeria’s Super Eagles match yesterday.

AY took to Instagram to express his disappointment and blamed the Nigerian Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, for not substituting defenders during the Nigeria VS Argentina match yesterday.

“Idowu was already freaking done…. Mikel would have been up and kicking for the next round. you needed that fresh strength.” Furious AY wrote.

Read his post below and see some reactions:

