Corpses Discovered In Zurmi Forest In Zamfara (Graphic Photos)

Over 23 unidentified corpses were found inside a forest in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state. According to reports, some of the bodies had their throats slit while others died of gunshots and no one could actually tell why they were killed as most of the victims were adults.

The bodies had already been buried.

The spokesman of the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu said the police got an information that bodies were seen in a forest in Zurmi local government area and they went there to ascertain the claim.

“Our team of operatives were there and they recovered the bodies. Descreet investigation has commenced in earnest and the perpetrators will soon be fished out,” he added.





Zamfara has suffered series of deadly assaults by suspected armed bandits and cattle rustlers. Dozens of people were killed and a large number of properties destroyed in attacks on rural communities in the state.

-NationalHelm