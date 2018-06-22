Entertainment

Cossy shows off more injuries inflicted on her boobs and butt by abusive neighbour

Busty Nollywood Actress, Cossy Ojiakor has given more updates on the situation between herself and her neighbor who assaulted her while she tried to stop him from beating his wife.

 She revealed she has reported the case at the police station but he refused to honour the invitation .

She claims she has been receiving death threats instead,

I reported an assault case against my neighbor, Mr Matin Obinka Maruche @matinsmaruche1 yesterday at ilaso police station. He choose not to honour the police invitation instead I have been getting verbal threats from his friends and family. Well if he can hand over his iron buckl belt and allow me to give him 8strokes on all the area I sustained injury. We can close this case. So Mr Martin you are wanted at ilaso police station.

Am in pains my butt hurts. Matin used his iron belt on my butt. My back is on fire, my elbow hurts so much. Now the wounds on my boobs looks terrible I need a mammogram

