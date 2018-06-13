Courage & Determination: Young Lady’s Weight Loss Transformation Shocks Online Users (Photos)

Young lady’s weight loss transformation photos (Photo source: Twitter/Ami Luoma)
A Twitter user identified as Ami Luoma (@PearlHanelz), has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos of the epic weight loss transformation of her friend, Ufa Dania.
She posted the photos and wrote; “So my girl’s @AstoldbyUfa before and after. Y’all need to RT this to inspire someone.”
So my girl’s @AstoldbyUfa before and after. ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Y’all need to RT this to inspire someone ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/4sUGbS6yTg
— Ami Luoma (@PearlHanelz) June 2, 2018
Meanwhile, Ufa Dania who is based in Abuja explained later that she had always been the fat girl all her life and she needed a change.
She explained further that she had taken a gap year after graduating from secondary school and she decided to lose weight.
According to her, all she did was to exercise a lot and reduce the excess carbs she ate regularly.
