Courage & Determination: Young Lady’s Weight Loss Transformation Shocks Online Users (Photos)

Young lady’s weight loss transformation photos (Photo source: Twitter/Ami Luoma)

A Twitter user identified as Ami Luoma (@PearlHanelz), has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos of the epic weight loss transformation of her friend, Ufa Dania.

She posted the photos and wrote; “So my girl’s @AstoldbyUfa before and after. Y’all need to RT this to inspire someone.”

So my girl’s @AstoldbyUfa before and after. ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ Y’all need to RT this to inspire someone ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/4sUGbS6yTg

— Ami Luoma (@PearlHanelz) June 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Ufa Dania who is based in Abuja explained later that she had always been the fat girl all her life and she needed a change.

She explained further that she had taken a gap year after graduating from secondary school and she decided to lose weight.

According to her, all she did was to exercise a lot and reduce the excess carbs she ate regularly.

