Local News

Courage & Determination: Young Lady’s Weight Loss Transformation Shocks Online Users (Photos)

 

Young lady’s weight loss transformation photos (Photo source: Twitter/Ami Luoma)

A Twitter user identified as Ami Luoma (@PearlHanelz), has taken to the social networking platform to share the photos of the epic weight loss transformation of her friend, Ufa Dania.

She posted the photos and wrote; “So my girl’s @AstoldbyUfa before and after. Y’all need to RT this to inspire someone.”

 

Meanwhile, Ufa Dania who is based in Abuja explained later that she had always been the fat girl all her life and she needed a change.

She explained further that she had taken a gap year after graduating from secondary school and she decided to lose weight.

According to her, all she did was to exercise a lot and reduce the excess carbs she ate regularly.

 

