Court Sacks Kogi Senator With Immediate Effect

Senator Atai Aidoko

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate sack of senator Atai Aidoko, as the member representing Kogi East in the Senate.

The judgement was given by judge Gabriel Kolawole who ruled that Mr Aidoko was wrongly presented as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the December 2014 Primaries conducted by the PDP.

According to a report by Premium Times, Mr Aidoko’s challenger, Isaac Alfa had began a legal battle for the nullification of Mr Aidoko’s election following its outcome.

An appeal court had ordered parties to return to the trial court to allow it determine the rightful owner of the suit, thus rendering the seat vacant.

However, Mr Aidoko refused vacating the office and has appeared repeatedly at Senate plenaries since then. On Wednesday, the court ordered the PDP and Mr Aidoko to pay Mr Alfa N750,000 each.

A 95-page judgment delivered by Justice Gabriel Kolawole held that Air Vice Marshal Isaac Alfa was the rightful winner the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kogi East Senatorial Election, conducted in Idah, on December 7, 2015. Justice Kolawole who ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw forthwith, the Certificate of Return issued to Senator Aidoko, also ordered the Clerk of the National Assembly to swear in AVM Alfa to replace the sacked lawmaker.

