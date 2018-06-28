Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Release Clause Slashed

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has had his release clause slashed from €1 billion to just €120m (£105m/$140m), according to OK Diario .

The clause is not applicable to Spanish teams, ruling out a shock move to Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain is also allegedly forbidden in the small print.

The Spanish outlet reports that Ronaldo, who has reached the knockouts of this summer’s World Cup with Portugal, has offers on the table from Manchester City, AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Juventus are hoping to tie Juan Cuadrado to fresh terms in an effort to fend off interest from Arsenal, claims Calciomercato .

The Colombia international winger, who has previously turned out in the Premier League for Chelsea, is in line for a contract extension through to 2022.


You may also like

FIFA punishes Maradona for raising middle fingers at Nigerian fans

Super Eagles Striker, Ighalo Reacts To Death Threats To His Family

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa begged Messi for his jersey after their loss (Video)

Nigeria’s Super Eagles check out of hotel after defeat to Argentina (Video)

Didier Drogba says Nigeria should have been given a second penalty against Argentina

World Cup 2018: ‘It’s a big disappointment’ – Gernot Rohr Speaks on Nigeria’s exit

Nigeria vs Argentina: I don’t know why I didn’t award penalty to Nigeria – Turkish referee

Nigeria vs. Argentina: Turkish referee says he doesn’t know why he didn’t award the Penalty to Nigeria

World Cup 2018: ‘It’s a big disappointment’ – Gernot Rohr Speaks on Nigeria’s exit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *