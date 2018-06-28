Cristiano Ronaldo’s Release Clause Slashed

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has had his release clause slashed from €1 billion to just €120m (£105m/$140m), according to OK Diario .

The clause is not applicable to Spanish teams, ruling out a shock move to Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain is also allegedly forbidden in the small print.

The Spanish outlet reports that Ronaldo, who has reached the knockouts of this summer’s World Cup with Portugal, has offers on the table from Manchester City, AC Milan, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Juventus are hoping to tie Juan Cuadrado to fresh terms in an effort to fend off interest from Arsenal, claims Calciomercato .

The Colombia international winger, who has previously turned out in the Premier League for Chelsea, is in line for a contract extension through to 2022.