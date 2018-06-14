Curvy Actress Uche Jombo Rocks Sheer Top As She Steps Out With Her Son (Photos)

Nollywood actress, film producer and screenwriter, Uche Jombo who is believed to be married to a white man has been seen with her son.

Uche Jombo

Beautiful actress, Uche Jombo showed off her cute little son as she rocked a revealing top.

It is not clear if the 38-year old woman is still happily married to her husband, Kenny Rodriguez.

The dark-skinned thespian who has been absent from the movie scene for a while now was born in Abiriba, Abia State, Nigeria.

She is a graduate of Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Calabar, and Computer Programming from the Federal University of Technology Minna.

Jombo ventured into the Nigerian movie industry in 1999 in the movie Visa to hell. As a screenwriter she has written and co-written several movies some of which include: The Celebrity, Games Men Play, Girls in the Hood & A Time to Love.

Jombo went on to produce films such as Nollywood Hustlers, Holding Hope and her latest work Damage which deals with the issue of domestic violence. Jombo is an ambassador for Globacom.