Daddy Freeze claims if an engaged couple have s*x, it is not fornication

According to Cool FM’s OAP, Daddy Freeze, an engaged couple can have sex and would not be termed as fornication.

He said the word fornication comes from the Greek word, ‘pornea’ which means prostitution or Love Peddler mongering.

Read his post which he attached biblical backings to below:

An engaged couple having sex is not, has never been and can never be FORNICATION!.

–

The word that king james translated into the English word Fornication is the greek word ‘pornea’ which meant prostitution or LovePeddler mongering. At no time was pornea associated with a young couple who are engaged and having sex, that’s the English definition by King James who many believe, with alleged historical evidence, was either gay or bisexual himself.

–

The greatest prostitution (pornea) is idolatry which is practiced in many churches today, where the congregation idolizes their pastor to the point where they choose him over God.

–

Here is what the Bible says:

–

◄ Hebrews 13:4 ►

King James Bible

Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.

–

Although many translations have substituted the words ‘fornication’ and the phrases ‘sexual immorality’ and ‘sexual sins’ for ‘pornea’ its wrong, here King James has the closest translation ‘LovePeddler mongering’ which means patronizing prostitutes and practicing prostitution which is actually what Pornea means.

–

The Old Testament is even clearer on this, as prostitution is likened to idolatry.

–

◄ Ezekiel 23 ►

New Living Translation

[19] Yet she turned to even greater prostitution, remembering her youth when she was a prostitute in Egypt. [20] She lusted after lovers with genitals as large as a donkey’s and emissions like those of a horse.

[49] You will be fully repaid for all your prostitution—your worship of idols. Yes, you will suffer the full penalty. Then you will know that I am the Sovereign LORD.”

–

◄ Hosea 1:2 ►

New Living Translation

When the LORD first began speaking to Israel through Hosea, he said to him, “Go and marry a prostitute, so that some of her children will be conceived in prostitution. This will illustrate how Israel has acted like a prostitute by turning against the LORD and worshiping other gods.

Leave a Comment…

comments