Daddy Freeze reacts to Kemi Olunloyo’s conversion to Islam

Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral news of Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo conversion to Islam.

He wrote:

So the ministry of salvation couldn’t save after all🙄

–

I have always said it… it’s better to be a true Muslim than a false Christian… As you search for God, I wish you well! ~FRZ

OFFICIAL MEDIA STATEMENT & VIDEO ON MY CONVERSION TO #ISLAM. #KemiOlunloyo

Dear Everyone I hope u people realize I went to a Catholic church all my life and Catholic school while I was living with my grandma. I went to mass at Our Lady of Wisdom my childhood Catholic church in U.I March 12th 2017 till my life changed when I was dragged out of my home March 14th 2017 by armed Federal SARS police on orders of the IGP on behalf of a pastor. The #ptsd I have been battling has been ignored by everyone. My pain is too much. The recent Catholic church scandal and the ones I witnessed in America in the 90’s is enough. Before I joined Salvation Ministry I attended Catholic church in prison. There are 6 churches and a mosque for all 5000 prisoners. When I was released, I continued attending St Mary’s PH outside the prison till I decided to visit Salvation Ministries and meet the pastor that jailed me. I forgave him, he forgave me, told me to read the story of Saul to Paul. Pastor Ibiyeomie suffered me. He knew it. I made his church extra FAMOUS when I did a testimony cursing the sender of that letter to me telling ppl not to let the devil use you. His congregation prayed for global recognition and God gave them thru me. He preached about me at his #5Nog CD’s which I covered well. I enjoyed it. Many of you mocked me saying he gave me millions. I have NEVER asked him for a penny. The case was withdrawn. I’m SUICIDAL daily 😟 dreaming about how I was executed in prison and so many traumatic flashbacks. U mock my medical fund in 30 days only 12 people donated and U are preaching to me telling me I’m confused? Christianity bought me TURMOIL, no message. I’m not an atheist, My sisters gave me the Grail message not a religion. I need ALLAH aka GOD. Islamophobics should UNFOLLOW me. Islam is the peace I need. I’m worshipping God thru Prophet Mohammed so respect that. I will continue to blast radical Muslim terror groups. They are nonentities.

