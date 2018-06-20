Daddy Freeze replies Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke Adeboye, after he advised Nigerians to go back to farming and stop asking the church for money

Leke Adeboye, one of the sons of Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, advised Nigerians in a video to go back to farming to meet their needs and stop asking the church for financial assistance.

Leke said in the video that Nigerians have gone out of recession but now face famine and to combat this problem, he asked Nigerians to go back to farming and the era of trade by barter. Whatever they are able to produce on their farms, he asked them to use those farm produce in exchange for those things they need but don’t have.

He also warned against people writing letters to the church begging for financial assistance when they could have saved to avoid lack.

In reply, Freeze reminded him that charity begins at home and asked him why his father’s church hasn’t started collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible.

Freeze wrote:

@lekeadeboye, how are you and how is your daddy? Tell him I send my utmost regards and kind considerations.

You are making a lot of sense with this trade by batter suggestion, but let me ask you this, does your dad pay his private jet pilots with cassava or rice? Does he exchange garri for aviation fuel?

Charity they say begins at home, why not start by collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible?

The ‘jokers’ you mentioned so respectfully, could go to one of the numerous redeemed schools littered across Nigeria, can’t they? This shouldn’t be rocket science.

You speak of money ‘saved’. I ask from where precisely? Through what means was this money ‘earned’?

Do accept my kind regards to yourself and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, your father.

? Matthew 23:23 ?

King James Bible

Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law….

? Leviticus 27:32 ?

New International Version

Every tithe of the herd and flock–every tenth animal that passes under the shepherd’s rod–will be holy to the LORD.

? Deuteronomy 14:22 ?

New Living Translation

“You must set aside a tithe of your crops–one-tenth of all the crops you harvest each year.

Leave a Comment…

comments