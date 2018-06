Daddy Freeze has tackled Nigerian pastors once again, and he’s calling them out not to take credit for the Super Eagle’s victory against Iceland this evening.

Freeze took to his Instagram page to write: “Dear Galaxy tither and other pastors, don’t take credit for today’s win, the man who scored both goals is a Muslim!”

“Thank God they are not doing #HallelujahChallenge Nathaniel Bassey sef for claim am join.🙄”

“No be by anointing of jersey o, we no be mumu…😂 😂😂”

Leave a Comment…

comments