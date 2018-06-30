Dancer, Kaffy’s Husband pens loving words to her on her birthday

Nigerian dance queen, Kaffy is a year older today. To celebrate herself, she released new sexy photos and her husband, Joseph Ameh had some really sweets words for her.

Pappi wrote ;

‘happy birthday to my baby. Wow where do I start? I thank God everyday for you because you are one of a kind,a rare breed,a superwoman. God must have spent time creating you cos your type no many.

This is after blessing me with two beautiful kids you still looking like sweet 16. God will continue to give you grace and glory and your dreams would be accomplished.

I cannot celebrate you enough. A role-model not by mouth but by actions, this generation is lucky to have and the world better get ready for your outburst…I pray for long life (with me) and prosperity’.