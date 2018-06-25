Entertainment, Gossip

Dangote’s Son-In-Law’s Alleged Babymama, Irene, Gets A Surprise Visit From Her Dad (Photos)

This isn’t the best of times for Jamil Abubakar.

Just a few months after enjoying the spotlight as a result of his wedding with Fatima Dangote, the son of former Inspector-General of Police, has been accused of neglecting a lady whom he impregnated in 2017.

The lady, 22-year-old Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu decided taking to social media to address issues of neglect and abandonment by Jamil Abubakar.

She said Jamil has failed to take care of her son who looked just like him.

Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu

The alleged babymama of Dangote’s son-in-law, Abubakar Jamil recently got a surprise visit from her dad amidst the ongoing drama between her and her baby daddy.

She posted photos online showing how her dad came to surprise she and her son.

Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu

Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu

Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

‘Death of a child is the saddest thing for any parent’ – Senator, Ben Bruce consoles Dbanj

Photos Of D’banj’s late Son, Daniel D’ Third

15-yr-old Nigerian Rapper stabbed to death after Birthday party in London

Iheanacho reveals what Super Eagles will do to Argentina

Adebutu’s wife reveals how Obasanjo’s wife collected money from them and destroyed son’s marriage

Olusegun Obasanjo consoles D’Banj on his son’s death

Genevieve Nnaji sends condolences to D’banj

Nigerian woman defends those blaming D’banj and wife for son’s death

Painful Video Of Tobi Bakre and Dbanj With The Late Daniel, Before His Death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *