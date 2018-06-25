Daughters of billionaire, Indimi at war as one sets to wed the other’s ex

The Indimi family is known to be in-laws to the high and mighty in the society including the Nigerian President, Mohammadu Buhari. Their wedding ceremonies always speak class and exude opulence. But this oil-rich family from Maiduguri is experiencing an internal strife because of the children, especially the step-sisters.

Daughters of billionaire business mogul, Mohammed Indimi are reportedly at loggerheads because one of his daughters is about the marry the ex of another of the daughters.

The wedding of Hauwa Indimi to Mohammed Yar’Adua, who is the son of late NNPC Managing Director Abubakar Yar’Adua, was recently announced.

Mohammad was said to have been enjoying a warm romance with Hauwa’s sister, Fatima Indimi, who was once at the center of some nude pictures mess which shook the social media a couple of years back. Mohammad was said to have felt terribly bad about the backlash from the scandal that he walked out of the relationship only to resurface with Zahra Buhari.

Mohammad dated Zahra Buhari for two years before the latter’s father became President.The relationship blossomed all through the first year of Buhari’s presidency when Mohammad was believed to have proposed to Zahra. By then, Zahra who seemed to have gotten used to her new status did not see herself marrying him and she told him plainly. Disappointed but not to the point of desperation, Mohammed moved on while Zahra went ahead to marry Indimi’s son, Ahmed Indimi, in a wedding that belied the austere status of the father.

Hauwa’s enagagement to Mohammed has reportedly been met with mixed reactions from her sisters. Most of them have not celebrated the engagement on social media as they are known to do whenever any member of their family is getting married. Asides Adama Indimi, who just returned from Hajj with Hauwa, and has been everywhere to make sure things go right. Most of the Indimi sisters have been silent about the upcoming wedding.

Adama was the first to release alluring pre-wedding images of the couple on the social media, while others have ignored and continued to mind their respective businesses which was quite unlike them.

This upcoming wedding has created some bad blood among the sisters, as they have been polarised in support for and opposition to the planned wedding which is to take place in July.

Indications of an imminent hostility among these siblings emerged in March this year when Hauwa got engaged with Mohammed.

Her engagement did not appear to have gone down well with few of her sisters and the messy affair was taken to Instagram where they threw shades at one another. Rahmayi, who is former wife to Mohammed Babangida, was the first to fire a shot when she registered her displeasure at the impending marriage with foul language on Instagram. In her words, “…

“This is f—k, he’s an ex for a reason and now you will go and bring the f—k back to my life. Nahhhh. I won’t support it. There’s a code for this. Friends and family ex’s should be off the table.”

Apparently, Rahmayi was answering an innocuous question posed by a northern-based blogger, “Northern Hibiscus” on Instagram: ”YOUR SISTER IS MARRYING YOUR EX AND YOU ARE YET TO MARRY. WILL YOU SUPPORT IT? It was as if this was the necessary tonic to bring out the beasts in the sisters, they went for each other’s throats.

Rahmayi’s sister Zahra Yakaka, who owns Tulip Bistro echoed her sister’s sentiment. She wrote:

“If my sister is marrying my ex, she was never my sister in the first place.”

A fan page with the username hauwaindimis_lovers miffed at their public outburst, responded and berated Rahmayi, advising her to respect her age, show love and be happy for her kid sister, Hauwa.

