Davido hints on getting married to his bae, Chioma

It seems like, Nigerian award winning singer Davido is thinking of making girlfriend, Chioma his wife in new post.

Not sure what the post was all about or what warranted him to be thinking of a wife at that moment but it is obvious he had Chioma on his mind.

He took to his snap to make the post writing;

“Nothing like a Wife that understands you”

Davido has just shown the world that he is really in love, it even got him thinking of marriage.

Well what do you think? Are we to expect the ring coming soon?

See post below;


