Davido reacts to Don Jazzy’s impregnating a girl Twitter post

Following the excitement from Nigeria’s victory in the football match against Iceland, Mavins boss dropped a Twitter post about impregnating a girl.

The singer/producer had posted considering the height of his excitement, that any girl he has sexual relations with would instantly get pregnant.

He wrote;

“We did thissss. If I catch any geh this night. Na belle straight. #Worldcup”

Davido then reacted saying;

Ginger come join guys!!!! No too do ooohh slow and steady wins d race

While Davido preps Don Jazzy from his experience, the excitement also reportedly led to some companies/organisation giving out freebies yesterday


