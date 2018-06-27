Davido shares hot photo of his girlfriend, Chioma.

Ladies, if your man don’t show you off just like Davido does his girlfriend, then you should consider, ‘is he really your man’?! Lol

The singer took to his Snapchat to show off the love of his life, Chioma – the lovely, in the photo, showed off her curves in nude pants paired with a black blouse and dark embellished shades.

Davido who recently made Nigeria and Africa proud at the just concluded 2018 BET awards got celebrated by his family.

Davido was crowned the Best International act in a category that had other prominent nominees like, Tiwa Savage, Fally Ipupa, Casper Nyovest, Distribution Boyz, Stormzy, Steflon Don, Nisika from Nigeria, Congo, South Africa, UK, France respectively amongst others.

Davido was finally hosted by his family and close pals to a small celebration which also had his father in attendance.

The artiste can be seen smiling from ear to ear as he tried to put off the firework to the cheering of those around.

Watch the short clip below:

