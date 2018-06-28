Davido shares Lovely photo of his latest girlfriend

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido took to his Snapchat to show off the love of his life, Chioma – the lovely, in the photo, showed off her curves in nude pants paired with a black blouse and dark embellished shades.

Davido who recently made Nigeria and Africa proud at the just concluded 2018 BET awards got celebrated by his family.



Davido was crowned the Best International act in a category that had other prominent nominees like, Tiwa Savage, Fally Ipupa, Casper Nyovest, Distribution Boyz, Stormzy, Steflon Don, Nisika from Nigeria, Congo, South Africa, UK, France respectively amongst others.

Meanwhile, the singer’s most famous girlfriend, Chioma has taken to her social media to react to his win. First she thanked everyone who voted for him, saying God bless them for making her baby happy.

She then wrote about how Davido is a born winner. “You’re a born winner! God hasn’t even started with you. Cheers to unending victory baby! I love you.”