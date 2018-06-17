Davido’s 2nd babymama, Amanda says Senegal’s jollof rice is the best

Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Amanda seems to be betraying the country after she took to her social media page to declare that Senegal’s Jollof Rice is the best.

Over time, there’s been the social media war of which Jollof Rice cuisine is best in the continent – many have argued that the dish originated from Nigeria as it’s a major dish in most Nigerian parties and thus, it’s the best.

The war has always been between Ghana and Nigeria until when current Nigeria’s minister of information was asked which is best and he surprisingly said ‘Senegal’… thereby putting the country in the debate.

Now, Davido’s 2nd baby mama seems to be one with the minister as she took to her social media page to declare that Senegal’s jollof rice is the best and no one should argue with her.

See photo below:

