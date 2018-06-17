Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s 2nd babymama, Amanda says Senegal’s jollof rice is the best

Nigerian singer, Davido’s baby mama, Amanda seems to be betraying the country after she took to her social media page to declare that Senegal’s Jollof Rice is the best.

Over time, there’s been the social media war of which Jollof Rice cuisine is best in the continent – many have argued that the dish originated from Nigeria as it’s a major dish in most Nigerian parties and thus, it’s the best.

The war has always been between Ghana and Nigeria until when current Nigeria’s minister of information was asked which is best and he surprisingly said ‘Senegal’… thereby putting the country in the debate.

Now, Davido’s 2nd baby mama seems to be one with the minister as she took to her social media page to declare that Senegal’s jollof rice is the best and no one should argue with her.

See photo below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Wizkid becomes the first African artiste to walk at D&G fashion show

2018 World Cup; Nigerian man kisses his Croatian babe in Russia (Photo)

‘Black Panther’ actor, Winston Duke ‘Mbaku’ reps Nigeria at 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photos)

“I dated my first sugar daddy when I was 16 years old” – Ghanaian actress

“I’m okay with sex scenes” – Ghanaian actress, Purfcie Conna

Tragedy as 24 year old lawyer is buried amidst tears few months after her wedding (Photos)

Shock as angry ‘side chick’ invades wedding ceremony (Video)

“You don’t feed me, so mind your business” – Yvonne Nelson Slams critics

“I Am A Proud Father” – Churchill says as Tonto Dikeh explains how to be a good father

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *