Davido’s girlfriend Chioma hits back at two trolls for calling her short and ugly

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has shown all her haters how she treats cyber bullies as she attacks two trolls on IG for calling her short and ugly.

The trolls both male and female came up to slam her in her photo with Davido as they head out for a dinner date, the photo below which got many talking after Chioma and her boo showed how much they love each other by dropping some romantic comments attracted the cyber bullies.

One commented saying that Chioma is as short as a dolphin while the other wondered and asked why is she not always pretty in photos.

Read their exchange and Chioma’s savage reply;

-Gistreel