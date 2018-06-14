Entertainment

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma hits back at two trolls for calling her short and ugly

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma has shown all her haters how she treats cyber bullies as she attacks two trolls on IG for calling her short and ugly.

The trolls both male and female came up to slam her in her photo with Davido as they head out for a dinner date, the photo below which got many talking after Chioma and her boo showed how much they love each other by dropping some romantic comments attracted the cyber bullies.

One commented saying that Chioma is as short as a dolphin while the other wondered and asked why is she not always pretty in photos.

Read their exchange and Chioma’s savage reply;

-Gistreel


You may also like

New Music: May D Ft. Oskido X Mayorkun – 9 Lives

Russians are being taught how to smile in welcoming tourists as World Cup kicks off today

‘Ladies, No Matter How Hot A Nigerian Guy Is, Never Ask Him Out’ – Nigerian Lady

I only inserted my finger, says man accused of defling 15 year old girl

Sylvester ‘Rambo’ Stallone under probe for sexual assault

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma replies fans who say she is not pretty (Screenshot)

Music: Zmny Ft. Olamide – Carbon Copy

D’banj spends quality time with son Daniel Oyebanjo III (Photos)

Ahmed Musa acquires latest Range Rover Velar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *