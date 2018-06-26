Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma reacts to his BET Award win

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma has celebrated him on his win at the BET Awards. She took to Instagram to celebrate her man’s victory and also prayed for higher heights.

She wrote:

“You’re a born winner! God hasn’t even started with you. Cheers to unending victory baby! I love you ❤”

Nigerian pop star Davido won Best International Act on Sunday at the BET Awards and urged greater collaborations between US and African musicians.

The BET Awards, established by Black Entertainment Television to recognize the best in African American culture, maintains an international category for black music from outside the United States.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET/BellaNaija)

Davido, 25, thanked his listeners in Nigeria and said that Africa as a continent “has been so blessed.”

Other artists nominated for the BET international award included British rappers Stormzy, J Hus and Stefflon Don, French rappers Booba and Niska and the French-Congolese soul singer Dadju.

Other nominees were hip-hop producer Cassper Nyovest and house music innovators Distruction Boyz from South Africa along with Kinshasa-born singer and guitarist Fally Ipupa and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

