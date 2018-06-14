Entertainment, Gossip

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma replies fans who say she is not pretty (Screenshot)

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, has shown that she is not to be messed with as seen in a screenshot below which shows how she responded to some fans of hers who questioned her physical look.

One of the fans mocked her for always looking short and that she is no different from a dolphin.

@aramideboss (pictured above) wrote ;

Chioma then replied ; this hair dye you’re using has penetrated your skuill now your brain is dormant, what is your business with my height ? OUCH!!!

It did not end there, as another follower @official_Ijeomaokafor asked a rather interesting question ; why are you always not pretty in pictures.

Being a typical Nigerian, Chioma decided to answer the question with her own question;

Why are you never pretty…

@Official_ijeomaokafor

See their exchange below;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

New Music: May D Ft. Oskido X Mayorkun – 9 Lives

Russians are being taught how to smile in welcoming tourists as World Cup kicks off today

‘Ladies, No Matter How Hot A Nigerian Guy Is, Never Ask Him Out’ – Nigerian Lady

I only inserted my finger, says man accused of defling 15 year old girl

Sylvester ‘Rambo’ Stallone under probe for sexual assault

Music: Zmny Ft. Olamide – Carbon Copy

D’banj spends quality time with son Daniel Oyebanjo III (Photos)

Ahmed Musa acquires latest Range Rover Velar

I Used to Hawk Grondnut and wash Windscreens — Wilfred Ndidi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *