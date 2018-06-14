Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma replies fans who say she is not pretty (Screenshot)

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, has shown that she is not to be messed with as seen in a screenshot below which shows how she responded to some fans of hers who questioned her physical look.

One of the fans mocked her for always looking short and that she is no different from a dolphin.

@aramideboss (pictured above) wrote ;

Chioma then replied ; this hair dye you’re using has penetrated your skuill now your brain is dormant, what is your business with my height ? OUCH!!!

It did not end there, as another follower @official_Ijeomaokafor asked a rather interesting question ; why are you always not pretty in pictures.

Being a typical Nigerian, Chioma decided to answer the question with her own question;

Why are you never pretty…

See their exchange below;

Leave a Comment…

comments