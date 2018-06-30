Davido’s Producer, Kiddominant Acquires Brand New Porsche Car (Photos)

Nigeria recording producer and disc jockey Ayoola Oladapo Agboola also known as Kiddominant flaunts his new Porsche car online.

Kiddominant shared the pictures on his social space and he made it obvious in the caption that he’s a flyboi already.

He captioned;

Its A Cash transaction b!

Kiddominant is best known for producing Orezi’s hit single “Rihanna” in 2013. He has worked with several artistes including Davido, Wizkid, Popcaan, Wale, Mike Will Made It, DJ Neptune, Aka, DJ Maphorisa, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun and Orezi.