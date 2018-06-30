Entertainment, Viral

Davido’s Producer, Kiddominant Acquires Brand New Porsche Car (Photos)

Nigeria recording producer and disc jockey Ayoola Oladapo Agboola also known as Kiddominant flaunts his new Porsche car online.

Kiddominant shared the pictures on his social space and he made it obvious in the caption that he’s a flyboi already.

He captioned;

Its A Cash transaction b!

See more pictures below;

Kiddominant is best known for producing Orezi’s hit single “Rihanna” in 2013. He has worked with several artistes including Davido, Wizkid, Popcaan, Wale, Mike Will Made It, DJ Neptune, Aka, DJ Maphorisa, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun and Orezi.


