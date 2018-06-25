Entertainment

D’banj Loses Son Daniel, Cause Of Death

D’banj has lost his first son Daniel Oyebanjo (Daniel III) who drowned to death.

In a very sad turn of events, singer Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow, today, lost their son, Daniel.

Daniel Oyebanjo III who turned one last May, is said to have died after drowning at Dbanj’s ikoyi residence this afternoon. His remains has been moved to a morgue at GRA, Ikeja.

D’banj confirmed the sad news, in the following words;

“These are trying times. But God is always and forever faithful”. 


