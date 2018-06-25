D’banj May Face Legal Punishments Over Son’s Death

The sudden death of Dbanj’s 1-year-old son,Daniel Oyebanjo who died after drowning at Dbanj’s Ikoyi residence on Sunday afternoon caged the entertainment industry on the mourning corridor.

A devastated fan of the singer has however revealed that he D’banj could face legal punishments over the toddler’s death.

The fan penned a view on a popular forum platform explaining that D’banj could be sentenced to stay behind bars for up to 5years.

Read below;

In most states, child abuse or negligence may be charged as either a felony or a less serious offence, depending on the circumstances. The most severe cases of child abuse can carry felony lifetime sentences, while the least serious cases are considered gross misdemeanors which could potentially result in no prison time. Punishment will typically be more severe if the offender has a prior record of criminal child abuse activity and greatly reduced if there is no prior record.

For sentencing purposes, a person charged with child abuse or negligence may enter a plea of guilty, not guilty, or no contest. In a large number of cases, sentencing can include probation or a prison term of up to five years.

Sentencing in more serious cases may include a longer prison term.

Other possible penalties and/or consequences can include:

Lifetime requirement to register as a child sexual offender

Termination of parental rights

Ruined reputation

No right to bear a child

Criminal record

Supervised access to the child

Physical or actual loss and enjoyment of a child

Continual involvement with a child protective services agency

*that swimming pool should have been hedged.

