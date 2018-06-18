D’banj shares photo of himself changing his son’s diaper to celebrate Father’s Day.

Nigerian music mogul, D’Banj is certainly loving fatherhood and he hasn’t failed to show the world how well he’s doing with it.

In spirit of Father’s day yesterday, the dotting dad took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself changing his son, Daniel’s diaper.

He shared the photo with the caption,

Happy Father’s Day 👨😂 – I know you dey smell Money dey Oooze for my body lol (in @wandecoal voice )

Recently, the singer proved himself worthy to be in the league of doting papas after he shared some photos of himself with his son.

D’banj showed love for his son, Daniel D’Third as he shared a photo showing him bottle feeding him at his home.

He shared a photo, amongst others and captioned it,

Daddy duties 💥

Checkout the cute photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments