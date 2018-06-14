Entertainment, Viral

D’banj spends quality time with son Daniel Oyebanjo III (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer and businessman, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj who is well known for his banging hits shared these lovely photos of himself spending quality good time with son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, while the cute lil man bottle fed himself.

The singer and entrepreneur welcomed the child with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, in May 2017 and has always kept a tight lid on his private life as photos of his wife and cute son are hardly since on social media.

See more photos below:


