“Dbanj will report the circumstances that led to the death of his son” – Lagos State Police Command.

Following the tragic news of the death of his son, the Lagos State Police Command have offered condolences to the singer’s family and share their grief.

In light of the report of the toddler’s death, the LSPC paid the singer a visit at his family house in Ikoyi but upon their arrival, there was no one at home.

In a new statement on their Facebook page, the Lagos Police PRO, CSP Chike Oti stated that when he and/or his family members arrive, they’d have to pay the police a visit to report the circumstances that led to the death of the toddler.

The statement reads,

PRESS RELEASE:

THE SUDDEN DEATH OF LITTLE DANIEL The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on behalf of officers and men of Lagos State Police Command, wishes to commiserate with the family of Mr and Mrs Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a D’BANJ on the death of their one year old son, Daniel(Jnr) Oyebanjo whose sad event took place yesterday 24/06/2018, at the Ikoyi-Lagos residence of the family. The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire Command shares in their pain. Although a delegation from the Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha N’Abba, who were at the Ikoyi home of the Oyebanjos on a condolence visit did not meet anyone at home, it is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of little Daniel to the police. May his soul rest in peace. Amen. CSP Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer Lagos

Lagos State Police Command.

