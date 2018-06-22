Entertainment, Gossip

Dear super eagles, where is our shaku shaku?

Today marks the beginning of a beautiful campaign in Russia. Surprisingly, it came against Iceland. A team I dread too much after they flung ice that landed on Messi’s head.

Musa came to the party ready. He generously came with extra Suya. Firing home a cross that would have easily eluded him if he wasn’t precise.

The bar where I was erupted in unity. I saw Biafra agitators celebrating with a country they want to run from.

See what success does? It washes off the scale of many things.

The second goal came after Musa elbowed his way into the box of the Icelanders and made sure that their goal keeper chased his shadows.

The second goal came minutes after the commentators said “None of the sides have a star”

That goal made them chew their words like starved hyenas.

Everything was good minus the betrayal of not giving Russians a shaku vibe. Oya, let them forget Russians.

We at home needed something we could connect with but they didn’t do this for us. I guess the goals were enough to start a mental shaku in our minds.

Congratulations to the eagles.

Do more of this y’all!

Cheers.

Written by Mark Anthony osuchukwu.

He is on instagram as onye_mark

