Ben Murray Bruce has joined other Nigerians in consoling D’banj over the death of his 13 months old son, Daniel the 3rd who drowned yesterday.

The lawmaker wrote:

‘I am really really sad to read about the death of your lovely son. Death of a child is the saddest thing for any parent. On behalf of my family and I, please do accept our sincerest sympathy’.

