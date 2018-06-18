Entertainment, Gossip

Dele Momodu slammed for showing off his friend of 20 years

Ovation International Ceo,Dele Momodu was criticised by some followers on Instagram after he showed off his newspaper vendor friend of 20 years.

Dele Momodu shared the photo and wrote:

I’m always happy to visit my dear friend of two decades MR OLUSOLA ADU a very dutiful newspaper vendor in Ibadan… Our love is deep…

However, many were of the opinion that he should have elevated his friend from being just a roadside newspaper vendor.

https://twitter.com/DeleMomodu/status/1008700332711579648/photo/1

See the reactions below:

