Denrele Edun Poses In Eccentric Pictures To Mark 37th Birthday

Denrele Edun

Nigerian television host, Denrele Edun is celebrating his 37th birthday today, June 13, 2018.

To mark this day, he shared some photos of himself inspired by “Jack Sparrow” from Pirates of the Caribbean via social media with caption;

“Captain Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) is likable BECAUSE he is so charismatic. You know the type of people that are kind of an ass but you somehow still don’t find it in yourself to punch them in the nads? That’s DENRELE EDUN. HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST FREE WILLED EXPRESSIVE BEING ALIVE; ADENRELE OLUFEMI ADEYEMI AKANBI SAMUEL (RAJEEV RAJA) EDUN. Captain Jack Sparrow is very passionate about his ship Black Pearl and feels that Black Pearl really stands for freedom. Which is why DENRELE keeps telling us that one should be passionate enough for what one really wants in life and should stand up and fight for it! CHANNELLING MY INNER CAPT JACK SPARROW!”

He also dressed in other interesting costumes as seen below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria