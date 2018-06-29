Deputy superintendent of prison nabbed for alleged robbery

A Deputy Superintendent of Prisons, identified as Collins Ugwu, has been arrested the police in Enugu State in connection with robbery. The suspect from Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was also arrested alongside Ifeanyi Ozor, and Osetu Smart of Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to police, the suspects are members of a syndicate, which specializes in monitoring bank customers.

“They trail them to a point where they can smartly force the door or the windscreen open with their instrument and steal the said amount. They are also part of a syndicate that buys goods from traders and generate fake payment alert to the owner of the goods without him knowing,”

Collins Ugwu, is serving with the Nigerian Prisons Service in Abuja.