Desperate Politicians behind killings in Plateau – President Buhari

President Buhari has reacted to the mass killings carried out by herdsmen in Plateau state.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari said he is aware that other than geographical factors, politicians are taking advantage of the situation.

“We know that a number of geographical and economic factors are contributing to the longstanding herdsmen/farmers clashes. But we also know that politicians are taking advantage of the situation. This is incredibly unfortunate,” Buhari said.

“Nigerians affected by the herdsmen/ farmer clashes must always allow the due process of the law to take its course rather than taking matters into their own hands.”

The statement added that according to information available to the presidency, about 100 cattle had been rustled by a community in Plateau while some herdsmen were killed in the process.

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) described the attacks as an act of retaliation.

The association said 300 cows belonging to herdsmen were rustled, adding that no one should expect peace since the cattle were not found.

