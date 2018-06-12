Local News

Destroying Me Amounts To Destroying APC In Igboland – Okorocha

 

Governor Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state governor, does not appear willing to drop the gauntlet yet in his battle with his political foes in the state and the South East in general, warning that any political war in the zone by the All Progressives Congress (APC), without him as the head, was bound to fail.

The contention from the governor’s camp, was conveyed by Kemdi Ekwuaba and Moris Ikediashi, both of the Concerned APC South East Stakeholders, a group sympathetic to the governor, while distancing themselves from the endorsement of the National Organising Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso returning to his position.

A statement signed by the duo, read: “We want to state that Governor Rochas Okorocha has become the new face of Imo and South-East politics. The All Progressives Congress, APC and its leadership as the ruling party should be celebrating success and not failure.”

“The reported meeting of APC leaders from South-East during which they donated or shared offices zoned to the zone to some people without reference to Governor Rochas Okorocha, the only APC governor in the South-East, is dubious.

“It is unfortunate that instead of using Governor Okorocha to ensure that APC wins more states in the South-East, the enemies of the party within the party are even working to bring down the party in Imo and also working against the party’s chances in other South-East states. Trying now to undermine Rochas Okorocha in the State or in the South-East is not in the best interest of the party.”

