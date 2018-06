Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz on Saturday stole Nigerian singer Davido’s show in Tanzania where he performed as a surprise act.

Diamond Platnumz was initially not set to perform at Davido‘s 30 Bilion concert in Dar es Salaam’s Next Door Arena,but that changed as soon as he showed up.

The two singers performed their hit collabo ‘Number One remix’ that had the crowd going wild.

Davido’s 30 Billion concert was hosted by Tanzania’s Clouds Media Group.

See more photos below;

-Gistreel