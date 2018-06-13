Local News

Did Nollywood Actress, Chika Ike Just Reveal She Has Found Love?

Chika Ike

Popular Nollywood actress, Chika Ike has left tongues wagging after posting photos and encrypted message indicating that she might have found love.

The beautiful actress popular for her flamboyant/luxury lifestyle and classy dress sense shared a poolside photo and wrote: “You glow differently when you’re in love . Am I right? ??”

“My love for you is so deep that the Ocean is jealous ??”

Many people believe the divorced actress might have found Mr. Right again. Her fans have taken to her page to wish her well.

See more photos below:

