Sports

Didier Drogba says Nigeria should have been given a second penalty against Argentina

Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba has claimed that bad officiating masterminded the Super Eagles ouster at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria lost 2-1 against Argentina in their final Group D game at the Russia tournament in which a draw would have helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the round of 16.

Didier Drogba stated emphatically that referee Cuneyt Cakir favored Argentina unjustly with the decision not to award the second penalty to Nigeria.

“I think it’s a bad decision from the referee not to give Nigeria a second penalty,. It’s the defender’s mistake he didn’t read the ball well. “It’s difficult to give the penalty because it would take Argentina out of the competition,” Didier Drogba told BBC One.

-Gistreel


You may also like

World Cup 2018: ‘It’s a big disappointment’ – Gernot Rohr Speaks on Nigeria’s exit

Nigeria vs Argentina: I don’t know why I didn’t award penalty to Nigeria – Turkish referee

Nigeria vs. Argentina: Turkish referee says he doesn’t know why he didn’t award the Penalty to Nigeria

World Cup 2018: ‘It’s a big disappointment’ – Gernot Rohr Speaks on Nigeria’s exit

Leonel Messi Reveals What They Did To Win Nigeria Yesterday

“Why I Rejected Manchester United For Chelsea” – Mikel Obi

Comedian AY blasts Super Eagles’ Coach Gernot Rohr, calls him “mumu”

Piers Morgan blasts Nigerian in Pidgin English over Nigeria’s match with Argentina

Odion Ighalo’s wife calls Nigerians beggars for criticizing her husband’s performance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *