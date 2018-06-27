Didier Drogba says Nigeria should have been given a second penalty against Argentina

Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba has claimed that bad officiating masterminded the Super Eagles ouster at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria lost 2-1 against Argentina in their final Group D game at the Russia tournament in which a draw would have helped the Super Eagles to qualify for the round of 16.

Didier Drogba stated emphatically that referee Cuneyt Cakir favored Argentina unjustly with the decision not to award the second penalty to Nigeria.

“I think it’s a bad decision from the referee not to give Nigeria a second penalty,. It’s the defender’s mistake he didn’t read the ball well. “It’s difficult to give the penalty because it would take Argentina out of the competition,” Didier Drogba told BBC One.

-Gistreel