DJ Obi narrates how SARS Officers allegedly shot at his Tyre

Everyday, we get to read one story or the otherStories about Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) harassing and assaulting citizens isn’t ending soon, it seems.

On Thursday, singer Mayorkun shared how he missed an interview because he was held by SARS officers.

“Na selfie and the least bar solve the matter but i missed my second interview still,” he shared on his Twitter.

DJ Obi‘s encounter was much scarier. Writing on his Instagram Story, the DJ shared that his car, specifically his tire, was shot at by a SARS officer.

He continued that the officers were from the Maroko Station.

See his story below:

Leave a Comment…

comments