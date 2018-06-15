DJ Obi Tells Shocking Story of How SARS Officers Shot at His Car

DJ Obi is yet another victim of the brutality flagrantly mete out on Nigerians by the officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Posting on his Instagram today, the famous discjockey shared how some of the wildly-feared officers shot at the tyre of his car after they accosted him in Lagos.

“My fellow Nigerians, we are doomed,” he said in the Instagram note after sharing the proof of the damage done to his car after the officers allegedly shot it up. And he went further to add: “If I didn’t have to travel for work, today would have been the day I publicly burn my passport.”

He also revealed that the attack was carried out by the officers at the Maroko Station in Lagos, and he urged the government to shut down the arm of the police which many Nigerians accused of terrorising young people on the streets.

This comes just days after singer Mayorkun told his own story of a run in with the officers of SARS. “Na selfie and the least bar solve the matter but I missed my second interview still,” he shared on his Twitter.

Will this problem ever be resolved?

See DJ Obi’s posts below.

-OlisaTV